Report: Youngstown internet speeds below state, national average

If it seems like it takes you a long time to download a video or anything else on the internet, you may not just be imagining things.

A new report finds that the average residential download speed of 11.71 megabits per second in Youngstown is 90% slower than the average download speed for Ohio, and 169% slower than the national average.

That's just one of the findings published in the Youngstown Broadband Infrastructure Report, compiled by BroadbandNow; a site designed for consumers shopping for internet services.

According to the report, Cox Communications offers the fastest download speed at 182 megabits per second. Armstrong comes in at second at 41 Mbps.

The report also found that of the 25 internet providers in Youngstown, 17 of them specialize in business services.

The entire report may be read here: