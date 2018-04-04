Veteran Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh passes away

Members of the firefighting and Weathersfield Township community are mourning the loss of veteran firefighter Randall Pugh.

The township fire department announced on its Facebook page that Fire Chief Pugh, who had been battling cancer, passed away.

Tuesday evening our 3 captains and 4 lieutenants took a ride to Cleveland to pick up our Chief. We brought Chief Pugh back home for him to spend one last night in his home with his family. It is with so much sadness that we announce the passing of such a wonderful man. We will forever miss him and remember everything he has done for us as individuals, as a department, and as a community. We thank everyone for all your support.

The fire department and other community members had been organizing fundraising events to help Pugh's family pay his medical bills.

Funeral arrangments are pending for the chief who graduated from the Mineral Ridge High School in 1977.

He was certified by the State of Ohio as a Paramedic in June of 1979 after attending The Stark County Paramedic Program.

Chief Pugh was one of the first Paramedics in Trumbull and Mahoning County.

He joined the Mineral Ridge Fire Department in May of 1977 and was appointed to the rank of lieutenant in 1980, where he served until 1983 when he was promoted to captain.

He heldthat position when Weathersfield Township formed a fire department in 1999.

Pugh was hired as the Fire Chief on October 13, 1998, and was the Chief Operations Officer for Lane LifeTRANS Paramedic where he had been employed since 1979.

Pugh is survived by his wife Bridgett Catelli and two children: David and Heather, and two stepchildren Carly and Nathan.

Chief Pugh had an extensive education background: