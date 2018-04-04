Veteran Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh passes away - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Veteran Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh passes away

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio -

Members of the firefighting and Weathersfield Township community are mourning the loss of veteran firefighter Randall Pugh.

The township fire department announced on its Facebook page that Fire Chief Pugh, who had been battling cancer, passed away.

Tuesday evening our 3 captains and 4 lieutenants took a ride to Cleveland to pick up our Chief. We brought Chief Pugh back home for him to spend one last night in his home with his family. It is with so much sadness that we announce the passing of such a wonderful man. We will forever miss him and remember everything he has done for us as individuals, as a department, and as a community. We thank everyone for all your support.

The fire department and other community members had been organizing fundraising events to help Pugh's family pay his medical bills.

Funeral arrangments are pending for the chief who graduated from the Mineral Ridge High School in 1977.

He was certified by the State of Ohio as a Paramedic in June of 1979 after attending The Stark County Paramedic Program.

Chief Pugh was one of the first Paramedics in Trumbull and Mahoning County.

He joined the Mineral Ridge Fire Department in May of 1977 and was appointed to the rank of lieutenant in 1980, where he served until 1983 when he was promoted to captain.

He heldthat position when Weathersfield Township formed a fire department in 1999.

Pugh was hired as the Fire Chief on October 13, 1998, and was the Chief Operations Officer for Lane LifeTRANS Paramedic where he had been employed since 1979.

Pugh is survived by his wife Bridgett Catelli and two children: David and Heather, and two stepchildren Carly and Nathan.

Chief Pugh had an extensive education background:

• State of Ohio Certified as an EMT - Basic 1977

• State of Ohio Certified as a 36 hr. Basic Firefighter 1978

• State of Ohio Certified as an EMT - Paramedic 1979

• Hazardous Material Certified Awareness Level 1981

• Hazardous Material Certified First Responder Level 1983

• Hazardous Material Certified Operational Level 1985

• State of Ohio Certified Fire Inspector 1985

• State of Ohio EMT - Basic Instructor 1985

• American Heart Association CPR Instructor 1985

• Hazardous Materials Certified Technician Level 1990

• State of Ohio Certified as a 240 hr. Professional Firefighter 1993

• State of Ohio Hazardous Material & EMS Instructor 1995

• State of Ohio Arson Investigator 1999

Chief Pugh is a current member of the following organizations:

• Ohio Fire Chiefs Association

• Trumbull County Fire Chiefs Association

• Trumbull County Hazardous Material Team

• Mahoning County Sheriff's Office M.A.T. T. Trumbull / Mahoning County C.I.S.D. Team

• Joint Committee of E.M.S. in Trumbull County

• State of Ohio Instructors Association

• Metro Arson Task Force

• Ohio Ambulance Association

• Trumbull County Firefighters Association.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms