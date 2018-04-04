Springfield fundraising for improvements to sports complex

Springfield Local Athletic Booster Club has launched a new website to promote a fundraising campaign for improvements to the school's sports complex.

The goal is to raise money through private donations and permanent improvement funds to install an all-weather turf field, beginning in May.

Former Athletic Director, Jeff Dyer says the stadium hosts around 50 events each fall.

The Committee says several benefits come with adding turf to the stadium. First, it saves money in field maintenance costs.

A turf field also enables other sports and community groups to practice outdoors, even when precipitation makes it impossible to use grass fields.

According to the committee, an all-weather turf field will allow the school to host tournament games, in both football and soccer, which could benefit local businesses.

The Committee says there are also the safety factors of a turf field when it comes to concussions.

"The installation of an all-weather turf field will be a benefit to every district student, guaranteeing a safe surface for school recess, physical education classes, club sports programs, High School Marching Band Night, as well as off-season practice space for Varsity and JV Baseball and Varsity Softball," says Dyer.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association requires that host sites for football and soccer tournament games must be held at facilities that have a turf playing surface.

The location and size of Springfield's stadium make it a current site for the OHSAA Track & Field Division III Northeast District meet. With the installation of a turf playing surface, the Committee believes Springfield would become a strong consideration to play host to OHSAA football and soccer playoff games.

Four sponsorship levels are available, ranging from $1,000-$50,000. Some levels come with stadium recognition and an end-zone display.

The committee says no income tax or general fund money will be used for the project.

The website can be found here.