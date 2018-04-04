Youngstown Baptist pastors honor MLK - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown Baptist pastors honor MLK

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Baptist Pastors' Council of Youngstown hosted a service to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King on Wednesday evening.

Dozens of people filled the church on Himrod Ave in Youngstown.

Rev. Dr. Morris Lee, the pastor of the historic Third Baptist Church and a contemporary of the martyred civil rights leader, was the keynote speaker.

The 83 year old told 21 News he is concerned about civil issues today.

He blames ethnic hatred and violence.

"It's not just in one group anywhere," stated Lee. "We have gone around killing folks, churches, Las Vegas."

The service, open to all ages, featured musical performances from the Singing Shepherds.

