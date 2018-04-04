Youngstown Baptist pastors honor MLK

Youngstown State University's Kilcawley Center turned into a runway Wednesday evening for the EveryBODY Fashion Show.More >>
Youngstown State University's Kilcawley Center turned into a runway Wednesday evening for the EveryBODY Fashion Show.More >>
The Baptist Pastors' Council of Youngstown hosted a service to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King on Wednesday evening. Dozens of people filled the church on Himrod Ave in Youngstown. Rev. Dr. Morris Lee, the pastor of the historic Third Baptist Church and a contemporary of the martyred civil rights leader, was the keynote speaker. The 83 year old told 21 News he is concerned about civil issues today. He blames ethnic hatred and violence. "It's not jus...More >>
The Baptist Pastors' Council of Youngstown hosted a service to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King on Wednesday evening. Dozens of people filled the church on Himrod Ave in Youngstown. Rev. Dr. Morris Lee, the pastor of the historic Third Baptist Church and a contemporary of the martyred civil rights leader, was the keynote speaker. The 83 year old told 21 News he is concerned about civil issues today. He blames ethnic hatred and violence. "It's not jus...More >>
Residents in Girard are wondering what's causing an extremely loud "boom" in their neighborhoods, that's shaking their houses.More >>
Residents in Girard are wondering what's causing an extremely loud "boom" in their neighborhoods, that's shaking their houses.More >>
Hundreds of letters have been sent to President Donald Trump in support of Camp Ravenna as the East Coast Missile Defense System site.More >>
Hundreds of letters have been sent to President Donald Trump in support of Camp Ravenna as the East Coast Missile Defense System site.More >>
Pennsylvania is widening the bidding pool for the fifth mini-casino license authorized by lawmakers to scrape up cash for the state's tattered finances.More >>
Penn National Gaming is the sole and winning bidder for a fifth new mini-casino license authorized by Pennsylvania, potentially giving the company a state-leading fourth casino.More >>
Police say a tree and power lines fell on a school bus in western Pennsylvania, but students on the bus escaped injury.More >>
Police say a tree and power lines fell on a school bus in western Pennsylvania, but students on the bus escaped injury.More >>
Philadelphia police say a 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a stabbing.More >>
Philadelphia police say a 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a stabbing.More >>
Strong winds possibly from tornadoes have knocked down utility poles and wires and damaged buildings across parts of Ohio.More >>
Authorities have been rescuing people from their homes and cars who've been stranded by flooding in western and central Ohio.More >>
The U.S. agriculture secretary plans an RV swing through Ohio.More >>
The U.S. agriculture secretary plans an RV swing through Ohio.More >>
An Ohio youth baseball league is raffling off an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and other guns for a fundraiser to reduce registration fees.More >>
An Ohio youth baseball league is raffling off an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and other guns for a fundraiser to reduce registration fees.More >>
A first cousin of Martin Luther King Jr. is among speakers marking the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader's assassination at the Ohio Statehouse.More >>
A first cousin of Martin Luther King Jr. is among speakers marking the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader's assassination at the Ohio Statehouse.More >>
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids soared again last year.More >>
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids soared again last year.More >>
A state agency has cited a day care center in northeast Ohio for failing to report that a child who later died from abuse was transported to a hospital for injuries.More >>
A state agency has cited a day care center in northeast Ohio for failing to report that a child who later died from abuse was transported to a hospital for injuries.More >>
Authorities say a house fire has killed a 75-year-old man in Ohio and led to the arrests of two people on suspicion of arson and murder.More >>
Authorities say a house fire has killed a 75-year-old man in Ohio and led to the arrests of two people on suspicion of arson and murder.More >>