Trumbull Country Club Contest Rules

Trumbull Country Club Contest Rules

21 WFMJ | Trumbull Country Club Contest

Contest Rules

• No purchase necessary to enter.  A purchase does not improve your chance of winning.

• To enter, go to the contest page on wfmj.com and fill out the entry form. 

• One winner will be drawn each Friday (4/13/18, 4/20/18, 4/27/18 and 5/4/18) during the contest period.

• You can enter only once during the contest period. 

• Deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

• Entrants must be 18 years of age or older.

• This contest is open to residents in the following counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania:  Mahoning (Ohio), Trumbull (Ohio), Columbiana (Ohio), Mercer (Pennsylvania) and Lawrence (Pennsylvania).

• This contest has a weekly prize.  Winner of the weekly prize will be drawn randomly from all of the eligible entries.

• Winners will be notified by telephone or e-mail.

• The weekly prize is a foursome at the Trumbull Country Club. WFMJ Television, Inc. and the Trumbull Country Club reserve the right to substitute another prize.

• WFMJ Television, Inc. and the Trumbull Country Club reserve the right to use the winner’s name, address, and/or likeness in promotional opportunities.

• WFMJ Television, Inc. and the Trumbull Country Club are not responsible for mutated, illegible, or incomplete entries;  entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals.

• Odds of winning depend on the number of entries submitted.

• WFMJ Television, Inc. and the Trumbull Country Club are not liable for taxes, fees, or other costs incurred by accepting prize package.  All entries become the property of WFMJ Television, Inc. and Do-Cut once submitted.

• WFMJ Television, Inc. and Trumbull Country Club employees and their families are not eligible to enter or win.

• All prizes are non-transferable, non-assignable, and have no cash value.  The winner cannot choose a substitution prize.  Prizes have no cash value.  Unclaimed prizes remain the property of WFMJ Television, Inc. and Trumbull Country Club, and may not be awarded in this contest.

• Winner is responsible for delivery of prizes.

• If prize is unclaimed by winner within ninety (90) days of notification, WFMJ Television, Inc., and the Trumbull Country Club reserve the right to randomly draw a new winner.

• All decisions are final.

• WFMJ Television, Inc. and the Trumbull Country Club reserve the right to alter, amend, or change these rules and regulations without prior notice.

• Contest void wherever prohibited by any law, statute, enactment, or ordinance of any state, municipality, city, town, county, or political subdivision.

• For a list of prize winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WFMJ Television, Inc., 101 W. Boardman Street, Youngstown, Ohio  44503.  A request must be received by May 25, 2018.

