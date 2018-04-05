Lisbon-Canfield Road reopened following excessive flooding

Lisbon-Canfield Road has reopened after it was shut down for two days due to excessive flooding.

The road was shut down Tuesday night and remained closed until the area cleared up.

Officials say Lisbon-Canfield Road was closed between State Route 558 and State Route 344 in Salem Township.

Authorities say a rescue squad from Leetonia was called out on Wednesday when an SUV became stranded along the flooded portion of Lisbon-Canfield Road.

According to Police Chief Dan Valentine, with the help of a crane truck, the driver and a disabled woman in the SUV were brought to safety.