Lisbon-Canfield Road reopened following excessive flooding

Congressman Tim Ryan released a statement condemning President Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard to the U.S. Mexican Border.More >>
Lisbon-Canfield Road has reopened after it was shut down for two days due to excessive flooding.More >>
One person is dead and an officer injured following a police-involved shooting near Volant on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Local lawmakers are looking for a way communities can benefit from storing fracking waste.More >>
Mercy Health is unveiling a new Infusion and Multi-Disciplinary Center at St. Elizabeth Youngstown on Friday.More >>
Former professional wrestling champion "Luscious" Johnny Valiant has died after being struck crossing a street in a Pittsburgh suburb.More >>
A man who died in an Ohio house fire had called 911 to report that he was trapped by the flames and could not get his wheelchair to an exit.More >>
Pennsylvania is widening the bidding pool for the fifth mini-casino license authorized by lawmakers to scrape up cash for the state's tattered finances.More >>
Penn National Gaming is the sole and winning bidder for a fifth new mini-casino license authorized by Pennsylvania, potentially giving the company a state-leading fourth casino.More >>
Police say a tree and power lines fell on a school bus in western Pennsylvania, but students on the bus escaped injury.More >>
Philadelphia police say a 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a stabbing.More >>
Strong winds possibly from tornadoes have knocked down utility poles and wires and damaged buildings across parts of Ohio.More >>
Authorities have been rescuing people from their homes and cars who've been stranded by flooding in western and central Ohio.More >>
The U.S. agriculture secretary plans an RV swing through Ohio.More >>
An Ohio youth baseball league is raffling off an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and other guns for a fundraiser to reduce registration fees.More >>
A first cousin of Martin Luther King Jr. is among speakers marking the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader's assassination at the Ohio Statehouse.More >>
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids soared again last year.More >>
