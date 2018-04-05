Sears announces Boardman store closure

A staple store of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman will be closing its doors.

Sears confirmed to 21 news that the Boardman location in the mall will be closing its doors to the public in mid-July.

According to the company, liquidation sales will begin April 27th.

A statement from a corporate spokesperson says in part:

We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced. This is not an effort solely aimed at cost savings but is part of a strategy we' have been executing against as many of our larger stores are too big for our needs. Having fewer stores – and the right format – will help us bring Sears Holdings to a size and place to meet the realities of the changing retail world. We understand that members may be disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors. As a result, we hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location. Our members and customers can also shop at our other Sears locations, which are listed at http://www.sears.com/stores.html.

The company was not able to identify how many employees will be impacted by the closure.

However, Sears says no other Valley locations will be impacted.

The Sears-owned Kmart on Niles-Cortland Road, the last remaining Super K in the country, is expected to close it's doors later this month.