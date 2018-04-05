Suspect killed, officer injured in police-involved shooting near Volant

One person is dead and an officer injured following a police-involved shooting near Volant on Thursday afternoon.

Our NBC affiliate, WPXI reports an officer has suffered minor injuries, either from bullet fragments or from glass.

Authorities say the suspect who was involved in two different shootings on Thursday, has died at a hospital as a result of his gunshot injuries.

WPXI says according to police, there was a lot of ammunition and weapons in the suspect's vehicle.

"He was loaded with some ammunition, it's usually used to penetrate armor or body armor, so its a high concern and the fact that he had multiple weapons with high capacity rounds inside his vehicle and on his person," said Lt. Eric Hermick with the Pennsylvania State Police

Officials say the first shooting happened in Union Township earlier Thursday morning when the suspect allegedly shot a utility company worker in the arm. There is no word on a motive.

Afterward, New Wilmington Police spotted a suspicious vehicle and a pursuit began. The suspect allegedly fired several shots from his car.

"There was great threat. In fact, I can tell you there was an Amish girl that witnessed this guy shooting at the officer and passerby vehicle that was struck," said Lt. Hermick.

That passerby's car was hit by bullets, but the driver was not hurt.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says Route 208 was closed to traffic between Mercer Road (Route 1005) and New Wilmington Borough. Mercer Road was also closed between Route 208 and Mercer County.

Several police agencies including the Pennsylvania State Police, Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Neshannock Township Police, and others were on the scene for several hours.

Police have not yet released information on the suspect involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for the very latest information.