TJX makes changes to plans, still eyeing Lordstown after community concerns

TJX HomeGoods, a company with a proposal to bring a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center to the Valley, says that although they've made some changes to the plan they are still eyeing Lordstown as their new home.

In a release from TJX HomeGoods Thursday, a spokesperson said that the company is still planning to build in Lordstown.

At issue were concerns voiced by several community members who live near the property site along Bailey Road south of the Ohio Turnpike.

That's where the TJX companies and it's Homegoods brand want to invest $160 million in a distribution center.

The company has purchase and sale agreements for 290 acres, pending appropriate approvals and zoning changes.

The site also borders Hallock-Young Road, and neighbors to the west of the site are not pleased.

Neighbors previously told 21 News that they were concerned about the number of trucks, lights, and noise at the distribution center.

Now the company says they are responding to those concerns.

"At the request of some local community residents, HomeGoods has been reassessing several industrially zoned real estate sites, many of which we had previously considered as possible locations for a new distribution center," said a spokesperson. "While it would be inappropriate to comment on any individual prospective site, based on environmental, roadway access, site configuration or timeline concerns, we believe that the Ellsworth Bailey Road site in Lordstown remains the best possible location in the area for our new distribution center."

A release went on to say, "In response to meetings with those who reside close to this site, we have added enhancements to our site design which provide substantial green space and forested area, maintain designated areas that would remain zoned for residential building only, and alter certain road infrastructure to mitigate traffic concerns."

"We appreciate those who have come forward in support of this project and believe that the majority of residents remain interested in this project and the many economic benefits that a HomeGoods distribution center would bring to the community. We remain committed to pursuing steps to acquire this site with local, state and federal agencies and look forward to potentially bringing this project to Lordstown."

TJX previously told 21 news that they are "optimistic" that they may build a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center, with an estimated completion date of 2020.

The company is 86th on the Fortune 500 list, with annual sales of more than $30-billion.

In a statement, TJX says they expect to create about 1,000 jobs in the first five years of operation and commit approximately $160 million to land, facilities, and equipment.

"We look forward to collaborating with key village, state, and federal agencies to make this project a reality," the statement reads.

A similar center in Tucson, Arizona created 900 jobs and 10 percent of them pay more than $52,400.

The plan is still in the early stages, even though it's been in development for many months by Village leaders and the Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A first step is a proposed zoning change request to industrial by the current property owners.