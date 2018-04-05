Mahoning County seeking additional funds to fight opioid epidemic

The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board is looking for additional funds to fight the opioid epidemic.

The Board is asking for an additional half mill levy to go on the ballot this November. That's additional to the .85 mill renewal levy.

The levy would potentially generate an extra $1 million.

Officials say the money would go toward everything from programs in schools to repairing and adding new facilities.

"We also want to look at some residential facilities for people, because right now there's really not appropriate places for many of our people to live and we're running into a placement problem," said Duane Piccirilli, Executive Director.