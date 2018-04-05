Mercy Health unveiling Youngstown's new facility for cancer care

Mercy Health is unveiling a new Infusion and Multi-Disciplinary Center at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on Friday.

The center is a new state-of-the-art facility that further enhances coordinated and comprehensive cancer services.

The center includes an innovative fast-track lab for patients needing blood and lab tests as well as pharmacy services.

The services include having pharmacists within feet of the treatment area.

In addition to the cancer center, Mercy Health is also unveiling Youngstown's first ever Hepatobiliary and Lung Nodule Clinic.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is at 2 p.m. on Friday at the new facility on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown.

Along with speakers and additional information, tours will be included in Friday's ceremony.

The Infusion and Multi-Disciplinary Center officially opens on Monday, April 9.