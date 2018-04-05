Under proposed bill, cities may see financial benefits for storing fracking waste

Local lawmakers are looking for a way communities can benefit from storing fracking waste.

State Representatives Glenn Holmes and Mike O'Brien introduced House Bill 578, that will reallocate 40 percent of fees paid by outside companies to store fracking wastewater in Ohio injection wells.

“We think it is only fair that the community sees some type of remediation for the impacts of dumping in our communities. Furthermore, we need to explore the technologies to stop the need for injection wells altogether," said Holmes.

Under the proposed bill, 37.5 percent of out-of-district injection well fees would be redirected to the local municipalities and townships housing the wells.

House Bill 578 also changes the injection well setback requirement to 300 feet. As of now, the Oil and Gas division of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources monitors injection wells and receives all payments from out-of-district entities.

“This legislation will redirect fees to the communities that have been adversely affected by this industry, and a 300-foot setback is a more aesthetically appropriate setback,” said O’Brien.

The lawmakers say the impact of injection wells on local areas include ecological contamination, noise, and excessive wear and tear on roads, as well as other costs incurred by communities surrounding the wells.