Proposed state law prohibits smoking with kids in the car

A proposed state law would make it illegal to smoke in a vehicle with a passenger who is under 6 years old.

Officials say this could soon mean a $500 fine and the second offense could cost up to $750.

A Pulmonologist at Mercy Health says children who are exposed to second-hand smoke have more ear infections, respiratory problems, such as wheezing, difficulty breathing, and early developments of asthma.

"What we know, even if there is an increased risk of asthma in your kid, is that it affects their growth, their height, their education, the times they missed from school due to infections so your kids in the long run will be far better off if they're not around any second hand smoke," says Timothy Barreiro.

Dr. Barreiro says about 22,000 adult deaths a year have been prevented since smoking was prohibited in restaurants.

Seven states have smoking and driving with children laws in place.