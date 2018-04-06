Erie Diocese announces new policy to protect children

The Trumbull Ashtabula Group Drug Task Force has removed what they believe to be a large amount of heroin from a home in Niles.More >>
Youngstown police arrested a blind man who allegedly punched his father for complaining about his son bringing the "dope man" to their South Side home.
The Diocese that covers Catholic churches and schools in Mercer and 12 other counties in Northwest Pennsylvania will unveil what it says is a new policy for the protection of children.
Officials at the Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services announced just before noon Friday that they experiencing problems with their phones.
The Austintown Fitch High School Marching Band will be heading to Washington D.C. to take their place as one of only 13 bands to perform in the Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, and take part in what band-members have dubbed the "Honoring our Heroes" Tour.
A New York man faces charges after State Troopers arrested him in the Ohio Turnpike carrying 939 pounds of a gas that is classified as a harmful inhalant.
A state panel in Ohio says General Motors Corp. didn't do enough after nooses and racist graffiti were discovered at its transmission plant in Toledo.
National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least four tornadoes slammed through parts of Ohio.
Authorities are trying to identify a badly decomposed body that washed ashore along Lake Erie in northeastern Ohio.
A man is accused of fatally stabbing his father in the Philadelphia suburbs and taking out one of the 74-year-old victim's eyeballs.
Philadelphia is getting the chance to celebrate yet another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.
A man who died in an Ohio house fire had called 911 to report that he was trapped by the flames and could not get his wheelchair to an exit.
Pennsylvania is widening the bidding pool for the fifth mini-casino license authorized by lawmakers to scrape up cash for the state's tattered finances.
Police say a tree and power lines fell on a school bus in western Pennsylvania, but students on the bus escaped injury.
Philadelphia police say a 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a stabbing.
