WFMJ Today's Mike Case moving on to new job

A long-time member of the WFMJ family is leaving the morning anchor desk for a new opportunity.

Mike Case announced on Friday that next week will be his last week as co-anchor on WFMJ Today.

With co-anchor Christa Lamendola at his side, Case told the morning audience that he is leaving the news business for a new job in sales.

Case has been in broadcast journalism for 28 years, 17 of those years here at WFMJ Television.

“It's been tough getting up at 3 a.m. For 12 years,” said Case, who is looking forward to his new job.

The Tallmadge, Ohio native and John Carroll University graduate began his broadcast career at ABC in Akron during college as the weekend sports anchor and news reporter.

After working at Cleveland's WOIO/WUAB as a sports producer, mike came to WFMJ where he anchored the sports with Sports Director Dana Balash.

Five years later he made the transition to the morning show as the live "Out and About" reporter and became the anchor of the morning show in February 2012.

Mike's new schedule should give him more time to spend time with his wife and two children.

We wish him luck at his new job.

You still have another week to catch up with Mike and share some memories next week on WFMJ Today.