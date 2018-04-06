Troopers seize $177,000 worth of Nitrous Oxide on Ohio Turnpike - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Troopers seize $177,000 worth of Nitrous Oxide on Ohio Turnpike

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
RICHFIELD TWP., Ohio -

A New York man faces charges after State Troopers arrested him in the Ohio Turnpike carrying 939 pounds of a gas that is classified as a harmful inhalant.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it pulled over a rented Ford Expedition in Summit County on Tuesday for a lane violation.

The trooper brought in a drug-sniffing dog that turned up a small baggie of marijuana and several tanks of Nitrous Oxide.

According to the National Institutes of Health, Nitrous Oxide is the most abused inhalant and can be found in whipped cream dispensers and products that boost octane levels in racing cars.

The patrol says the Nitrous Oxide is worth approximately $177,471.

The driver, Evangelos R. Scullion, 41, of Dansville, N.Y., was booked into the Summit County Jail on a charge of trafficking in harmful intoxicants.

If convicted, he could face up to 18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.  

