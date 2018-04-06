Great Groceries: Garlic Ginger Chicken

Garlic Ginger Chicken

3/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 1/2 Tbsp. chopped ginger

4 cloves garlic

1/4 cup honey

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips

5 cups broccoli, florets

1 red pepper, sliced

1 onion, sliced

3 Tbsp. sesame seeds



Preheat oven to 425º.

Mix together soy sauce, water, vinegar, oil, ginger, garlic and honey together. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Place chicken, broccoli, red pepper and onion on a baking sheet. Pour about 1/2 cup sauce over the chicken and a couple tablespoons over broccoli, peppers and onion. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, simmer remaining 1/2 cup sauce in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until thickened. Drizzle over cooked chicken and vegetables. Top with sesame seeds. Divide desired amount evenly into containers.