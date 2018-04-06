Former Kennedy Catholic coach on list of those banned by Erie Diocese

The Diocese that oversees Catholic churches and schools in Mercer and 12 other counties in northwestern Pennsylvania has released a list naming 51 priests and laypersons who have violated policies designed to protect children.

The Diocese of Erie announced on Friday that some of the names are being revealed for the first time as part of new policy measures designed to protect children.

Of those 51 people named, 23 have already passed away.

Included on the list of 28 people still living is Joseph Votino of Masury, Ohio who according to 21 News archives was Kennedy Catholic basketball coach and dean of students before being convicted n 2001 of corrupting the morals of a minor.

On an additional list of three people currently under investigation by law enforcement, the Diocese names Father Sean Kerins who was removed as Kennedy Catholic's chaplain and Pastor of Good Shepherd Church of West Middlesex in February after questions arose over alleged inappropriate text messages.

According to the Diocese, some of the names on the list may be recognizable as a result of a criminal conviction or another public report.

A statement from the Diocese says some people on this list cannot be convicted of a crime because of the passage of time, legal technicalities, their present whereabouts or mental state, or other factors;

“Nonetheless, these people will not be accepted as employees or volunteers by the Diocese of Erie.” according to the statement.

The individuals on this list are believed to be alive and living in the noted locations according to the Diocese:

Former Fr. Michael J. Amy — Niceville, Florida - Laicized (removed from ministry and later voluntarily resigned from the clergy)

Fr. Michael G. Barletta — Erie, Pennsylvania - Forbidden to function as a priest

Fr. Robert F. Bower — Edinboro, Pennsylvania - Forbidden to function as a priest

Andre C. Butler — Rosedale, New York - Former lay agency employee

Former Fr. Dennis C. Chludzinski — Erie, Pennsylvania - Laicized

Megan E. Fecko — Cleveland, Ohio - Former lay teacher

Kevin J. Feyas — Erie, Pennsylvania - Former lay teacher and parish musician

Former Fr. Chester J. Gawronski — Sahuarita, Arizona- Dismissed from the clergy

Timothy G. Hanson, Sr. — North East, Pennsylvania - Layman prohibited from volunteer work or entering school property

Fr. Stephen E. Jeselnick — Colorado Springs, Colorado -Forbidden to function as a priest

Former Fr. Gary L. Ketcham — Erie, Pennsylvania - Laicized

Fr. Thaddeus T. Kondzielski — Waterford, Pennsylvania -Forbidden to function as a priest

Kevin S. Kulhanek — Erie, Pennsylvania -Former lay school volunteer

Fr. Salvatore P. Luzzi — Bradford, Pennsylvania - Forbidden to function as a priest

Eve Minter (née Spangler) — Henrico, Virginia - Former lay teacher

David Montgomery — Otisville, New York (in federal prison until 2041) - Former lay teacher

Fr. Leon T. Muroski — Erie, Pennsylvania - Forbidden to function as a priest

Denise J. (née Geitner) Myers (Meyer) — Greensburg, Pennsylvania - Former lay teacher

Hattie B. Nichols — Erie, Pennsylvania - Former lay agency employee

Philip J. Pochatko — Subiaco, Arkansas - Former lay school teacher

Brian J. Radachy — Elkton, Ohio (in federal prison until 2024) - Former lay school teacher

Former Fr. Samuel B. Slocum — Bradford, Pennsylvania - Dismissed from the clergy

Former Fr. Thomas E. Smith — Erie, Pennsylvania - Dismissed from the clergy

Fr. Daniel J. Taylor — Tucson, Arizona - Forbidden to function as a priest

Ron Thomsen — Erie, Pennsylvania - Former lay volunteer

Dennis E. Vickery — Erie, Pennsylvania - Former lay teacher

Joseph M. Votino — Masury, Ohio - Former lay teacher/coach

Craig T. Ward — Erie, Pennsylvania - Former lay agency employee

The list below names those individuals who have died, but would be on the above list of people prohibited from employment according to the diocese:

Fr. Donald C. Bolton, CSsR - Forbidden to function as a priest

Fr. Edmund S. Borycz, OFM - Forbidden to function as a priest

Msgr. Bonaventure M. Ciufoli - Returned to Italy

Fr. Donald J. Cooper - Forbidden to function as a priest

William (Bill) Couse - Former lay school employee

Fr. David V. Dobrowolski - Was able to function (abuse reported after his death)

William P. Garvey - Former lay teacher/coach (later served as college president)

Fr. Herbert G. Gloekler? - Was able to function (abuse reported after his death)

Fr. Robert E. Hannon - Forbidden to function as a priest

Fr. Joseph W. Jerge - Forbidden to function as a priest

Fr. Edward W. Jungquist - Forbidden to function as a priest

Fr. Thomas C. Kelley - Forbidden to function as a priest

Fr. Gerard (Gerald, Gerry) H. Krebs - Forbidden to function as a priest

Fr. Jerry Kucan, OFM - Forbidden to function as a priest

Msgr. Daniel Martin -Restricted from ministry (abuse reported during retirement/physical-health-leave and later, after death)

Fr. Joseph F. Meisinger - Was able to function (abuse reported after his death)

Fr. John L. Murray - Forbidden to function as a priest

Fr. Giles L. Nealen, OSB - Was unable to function (was already confined to infirmary when abuse was reported)

Fr. John A. Piatkowski - Believed to have died in 1970 with ability to function (records incomplete from relevant time periods)

Former Fr. William F. Presley - Dismissed from the clergy

Fr. John P. Schanz - Forbidden to function as a priest

Fr. Charles A. Sheets, Jr. - Forbidden to function as a priest

Bishop Alfred M. Watson - Bishop of Erie (failed to act to stop abuse which was credibly reported to him)

Three others are currently under investigation by law enforcement according to the Diocese:

Fr. Sean P. Kerins — Naples, Florida

Fr. David L. Poulson – Oil City, Pennsylvania

John (Jack) E. Tome — location unknown (last known to be in Columbia, Maryland)