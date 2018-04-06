Former Kennedy Catholic coach on list of those banned by Erie Diocese

Penn State Shenango is hosting Earth Fest 2018 on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.More >>
The Diocese that oversees Catholic churches and schools in Mercer and 12 other counties in northwestern Pennsylvania has released a list naming 51 priests and laypersons who have violated policies designed to protect children.More >>
The American Red Cross is partnering with Dominion Energy Ohio to host a Preparedness Day in northeast Ohio on Saturday.More >>
Vacant land in Jackson Township is now being developed.More >>
People come year round to hear and see the water falling over the natural cliff outside and see the water flowing inside Lanterman's Mill.More >>
Authorities in western Ohio say hospital staffers delivered a pregnant woman's baby after the mother was shot in the head.More >>
Lawyers are asking a judge to appoint an independent monitor for an Ohio fertility clinic that had a storage tank malfunction that destroyed more than 4,000 eggs and embryos.More >>
A 67-year-old man has drowned in a central Ohio river while trying to rescue his dog, which was able to get out of the water on its own.More >>
An Ohio fire department has given its medics bulletproof vests and helmets to protect them at active shooting scenes and in other dangerous situations.More >>
The University of Akron says it will conduct a nationwide search to find a replacement for its outgoing president, who is stepping down in July.More >>
A suburban Philadelphia couple has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old who was beaten for spilling his breakfast cereal.More >>
A New York man faces charges after State Troopers arrested him in the Ohio Turnpike carrying 939 pounds of a gas that is classified as a harmful inhalant.More >>
A state panel in Ohio says General Motors Corp. didn't do enough after nooses and racist graffiti were discovered at its transmission plant in Toledo.More >>
National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least four tornadoes slammed through parts of Ohio.More >>
Authorities are trying to identify a badly decomposed body that washed ashore along Lake Erie in northeastern Ohio.More >>
