One woman dead after house fire in Hartford Township

One woman is dead after a fire broke out in her home Saturday night in Hartford Township.

Several fire crews across Trumbull County worked to battle the blaze.

Dispatchers said the fire started around 7 p.m. at the home on Drake Stateline Rd.

The caller reported to dispatchers their 91-year-old mother-in-law was still inside the home.

Brookfield Fire Captain Mike Hagood said firefighters saw the victim in the doorway and pulled her out.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Brookfield fire officials.

Hagood said there was no water to fight the fire, so they had to rely on tanker trucks.

Officials say there is extensive damage to the first and second floor.

The woman's name is not being released at this time, but Captain Hagood said the victim is a relative of a member of the fire department.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.