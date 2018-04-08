Cases of bleeding spur Ohio advisory on synthetic marijuana

Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crash

John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlons

Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronouns

President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy Daniels

Trump says he didn't know about payment to Stormy Daniels

Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' data

Facebook: Most users may have had public data 'scraped'

Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about 1st lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel has apologized for a joke about Mel...

Jimmy Kimmel tries to tone down feud with Sean Hannity

Tourists streamed out of Yosemite National Park, baseball fans were denied a game and authorities kept a close eye on swelling rivers and rising water in a damaged dam as a "Pineapple Express" storm drenched Northern California.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Pedestrians shield themselves from the rain with umbrellas Friday, April 6, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. A fierce Northern California storm Friday shut down Yosemite National Park, threatened mudslides in wildfire-ravaged...

A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert in 2015 has turned into a major legal case in Michigan.

(AP Photo/Ed White). This April 1, 2018, photo shows Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Mich. A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert at Pioneer High School in 2015 has turned into a major legal case as the Michigan Supreme Court conside...

The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.

Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials are warning Ohio health care providers that synthetic marijuana possibly contaminated with a substance used as rat poison is linked to cases of severe bleeding in other states.

The Department of Health says Ohio has logged no such cases, but it's alerting medical professionals and Poison Control Centers in case they encounter patients with symptoms similar to those cases.

Health officials say dozens of people in Illinois experienced severe bleeding after using synthetic marijuana, and some tested positive for an anticoagulant used as rat poison. A few other cases of serious, unexplained bleeding were reported in Indiana, Maryland, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Synthetic cannabinoids known as fake weed or by brand names such as K2 and Spice can't be sold legally in Ohio, but are available elsewhere and online.

