Cases of bleeding spur Ohio advisory on synthetic marijuana - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cases of bleeding spur Ohio advisory on synthetic marijuana

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • 4 hurt after knife-wielding man attacks Indianapolis crowd

    4 hurt after knife-wielding man attacks Indianapolis crowd

    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:32:31 GMT
    Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
    Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>

  • Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:32:29 GMT
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>

  • Michigan's top court hearing cases over guns, schools

    Michigan's top court hearing cases over guns, schools

    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:32:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ed White). This April 1, 2018, photo shows Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Mich. A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert at Pioneer High School in 2015 has turned into a major legal case as the Michigan Supreme Court conside...(AP Photo/Ed White). This April 1, 2018, photo shows Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Mich. A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert at Pioneer High School in 2015 has turned into a major legal case as the Michigan Supreme Court conside...
    A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert in 2015 has turned into a major legal case in Michigan.More >>
    A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert in 2015 has turned into a major legal case in Michigan.More >>
    •   

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials are warning Ohio health care providers that synthetic marijuana possibly contaminated with a substance used as rat poison is linked to cases of severe bleeding in other states.

The Department of Health says Ohio has logged no such cases, but it's alerting medical professionals and Poison Control Centers in case they encounter patients with symptoms similar to those cases.

Health officials say dozens of people in Illinois experienced severe bleeding after using synthetic marijuana, and some tested positive for an anticoagulant used as rat poison. A few other cases of serious, unexplained bleeding were reported in Indiana, Maryland, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Synthetic cannabinoids known as fake weed or by brand names such as K2 and Spice can't be sold legally in Ohio, but are available elsewhere and online.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms