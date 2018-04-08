The chilly stretch continues for a few more days, but relief is in sight!

After a weekend of temperatures not making it out of the 30's, temperatures will begin climbing during the workweek.

Though slightly warmer than the weekend, Monday and Tuesday will only make it into the 40's during the afternoon.

There will be a slight chance for a few flurries throughout Monday morning, and then a chance for snow and rain showers during the second half of the day on Monday and Tuesday.

By Thursday, temperatures will finally be ABOVE average, making it into the 60's during the afternoon. Wind and a chance for showers will accompany the incoming warm air.

The mild temperatures will stick around through the first part of the weekend, before beginning to fall on Sunday.