Ohio State Chiropractic Association meets with Opioid Task Force

Healthcare professionals are under a mandate to turn off the spigot and stop the "over-prescription of drugs" that has helped fuel the opioid epidemic.

For the first time ever, Ohio's Attorney General Mike DeWine invited the state chiropractic association to sit down with the Opioid Task Force to look for solutions or nonaddictive alternatives to deal with pain.

Dr. Patrick Ensminger tells 21 News there is no magic pill to deal with pain, but there are nonaddictive options such as chiropractic care to help relieve pain from sports injuries, accidents, and chronic or persistent conditions.

Ensminger said, "We can effectively treat neck pain, back pain, headaches, conditions related to nerve pinch pain, pain traveling into your leg called sciatica, shoulder pain, tendonitis, varieties of nerve pinch pain going out into your arm, tingling, numbness."

Hospitals in the region and across the state have joined the dialogue about how to help people with pain without the use of pills.

All hospitals are under a mandate by the joint commission that accredits hospitals to provide nondrug care first.

Tony Robbins tells us by doing the scheduled treatments he has been able to continue working 11 and 12 hour days.

Robbins said, "The way I look at it, it's like maintenance you would do for your car. If you want to get more out of your car, you're going to take care of it, and my body is what I need. I need my back, I need my arms, my legs, and knees to do my work. If you do the treatments and exercises the doctor orders, I believe most people will be able to get relief from pain like I have without the use of prescription drugs."

Dr. E emphasized, "To stop the opioid epidemic from leading to more people ending up in early graves, the over-prescription of opiates must end. The opioids must be used as they were intended, for short-term care after surgery and end of life cancer care. There are too many people who find their post-surgical care becomes long-term opioid care and before anyone's had a chance to assess this individual, they've become addicted. We can help save lives by working to educate people about safe alternatives for relief of pain."