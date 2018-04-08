Democratic governor hopefuls to debate as Ohio voting begins

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Ohio's governor races have been heating up as early voting begins and the candidates begin the stretch drive to the May 8 primary.

Voter registration for the primary ends Monday, and voting opens Tuesday to choose the Democratic and Republican nominees for the Nov. 6 general election to succeed second-term Republican Gov. John Kasich.

On the Republican side, underdog Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor's campaign has dubbed Attorney General Mike DeWine "D.C. DeWine," while the veteran officeholder's campaign has countered by calling her unqualified to be governor.

Meanwhile, the four major Democratic candidates will debate Tuesday evening in southwest Ohio. It's their side's fifth debate, but the cast has evolved with candidates entering or withdrawing.

