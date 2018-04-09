Austintown student could face jail time after bringing box cutter to school

An Austintown Fitch High School 11th grader charged with carrying a concealed weapon appeared in court for bringing a box cutter to school, even though he told police it was tool he used at his part-time job.

Eighteen-year-old Tyler Sims was in Austintown Court for a pretrial hearing Monday.

He's facing charges that could bring jail time.

Sims' attorney said he is working on a technical defense for the teen, where the prosecutor would have to prove Sims intended to use the box cutter as a weapon.

Police charged Sims after a teacher said she saw the box cutter fall out to the floor near the school's auditorium February 23 as school let out.

That was the same day that police were called to the campus to deal with lockdowns at two buildings and concerned parents and relatives who flocked to the schools, hoping to pick up students.

Because police were so busy, they told Sims to go home for the day, but told him that charges and school discipline could be coming.

Sims was still charged even though he said he used the box cutter where he worked at McDonald's to break down boxes and forgot it was in his backpack that day.

According to the Fitch High School Student Handbook, weapons violations may result in an expulsion of up to one full year.

Sims is seeking a career in the army.

According to the Mahoning County Clerk of Courts website, Sims' next pretrial appearance will be May 14.