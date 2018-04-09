H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/9/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/9/18)

Softball  

Labrae 6 Newton Falls 7

Boardman 6 Harding 13

Sebring 2 Jackson Milton 13

Mineral Ridge 6 Springfield 16

Baseball

Brookfield 2 Liberty 3

Boardman 13 Harding 6

Mineral Ridge 6 Springfield 7

Edgewood 1 Lakeview 6

Sebring 0 Jackson Milton 9

Akron SVSM 11 Ursuline 3

Lowellville 2 Western Reserve 5

Champion 11 Campbell 0  

