Case of teen charged with burying baby will head to trial

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - Attorneys say they are ready for trial in the case of a former high school cheerleader charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter in southwest Ohio.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports prosecutors and defense attorneys for 19-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson said Monday that the trial scheduled next Monday can proceed.

Richardson was charged with aggravated murder, evidence-tampering, corpse abuse and other counts after her baby's remains were found in July in Carlisle, a village about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. She has pleaded not guilty.

The Warren County prosecutor has alleged that Richardson buried her full-term baby outside her family's home shortly after giving birth in May.

Judge Donald Oda said Monday there have been plea discussions, but there is no offer on the table.

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com

