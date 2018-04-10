Niles police fire shot in confrontation at home

One man is under arrest

A 45-year-old Niles man is in the Trumbull County Jail following a confrontation with Niles Police Officers.

Police were called to the 600 block of Vienna Avenue late Monday after a woman called 9-1-1 saying she was hiding from her intoxicated husband in a bedroom closet.

According to police, the suspect was also threatening police over 9-1-1.

After officers went inside the home they say they were confronted by Eric Gladhill who was carrying a pistol.

One officer fired a shot at Gladhill, who wasn't hit by the gunfire.

After going back upstairs, police say Gladhill came back downstairs without the gun and surrendered.

Police say the gun appears to be a replica of a 9 mm Smith and Wesson

He's been charged with domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

Niles Police Detectives and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are going over evidence in the case including police body cam video.