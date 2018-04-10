Ohio auctioning 125 vehicles Saturday

Trucks, cars, even a boat are up for bid on Ohio's next surplus vehicle auction set for this weekend.

The Ohio Department of Administrative Services says 125 vehicles will be up for sale on Saturday, April 14, including a 2001 Boston Whaler 27-foot Vigilant boat, 2008 Toyota Tundra DC SR5 two-wheel drive truck and a 2014 Honda Accord LX.

The sale also will feature a 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid AWD, 2008 Honda Civic LX Hybrid, 33 Dodge Chargers and a variety of other trucks, cars, SUVs, vans and other vehicles.

Public auctions are the last step in the state's surplus program. State agencies declare property as surplus because it is either damaged or at the end of its life cycle for government use.

In addition, property may include items seized by law enforcement officials as well as items surrendered to the TSA by airline passengers during security screening.

The property is then made available to other state agencies, state higher education facilities, tax-supported agencies, municipal corporations and other political subdivisions of the state, including public schools. Remaining property is sold at the public auctions.

The auction will be held at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, General Services Division headquarters, 4200 Surface Road, Columbus, 43228.

The gate opens at 8 a.m. and the auction begins at 9 a.m.

The lot will remain open until 5 p.m. on the day of the auction.

To view the vehicles up for bid, visit: https://ohio-das.force.com/surplus/s/current-inventory.

Vehicles may be inspected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Friday, April 13.

Vehicles may be started only between 8 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. on April 13.

All vehicles are sold “as-is” with no warranties. All vehicles must be paid for in full the day of the auction. Cash, credit and debit cards (Discover, MasterCard and Visa) are accepted.

There is a 3 percent service fee on all credit and debit card transactions. Temporary tags are no longer available at state surplus vehicle auctions.