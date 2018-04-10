Former UAW 1714 President elected 1112 President

The man who once led the smaller of two UAW local unions at GM Lordstown will be the next President of the newly combined locals.

Former UAW Local 1714 President Dave Green has been voted in as the new President of UAW Local 1112.

A union spokesperson could not provide the vote total as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, but confirmed Green's victory.

Green served as president of Local 1714 from 2007 to 2013.

Earlier this year his local merged with Local 1112 due in part to a decline in membership as the workforce has dwindled from 15,000 at one time to less than 3,000.

Green will take the spot now held by Glenn Johnson who was elected UAW Local 1112 President in 2012.

According to his campaign flyer, Green ran on a platform for change, promising to share information quickly and saying that members will be able to protect themselves by standing together.

Green promised to spend time with UAW members in all parts of the GM Lordstown complex as well as those working for Magna, Jamestown Industries, Isynergy, Ledec, the Kmart distribution center and Job and Family Services.