Great Groceries: Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

2 lbs. boneless chicken, trimmed

1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of chicken soup concentrate

1 can water

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

8 slices Canadian bacon or ham, diced

6 slices Swiss cheese

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 cup Panko bread crumbs



Pour soup and 1 can water into a slow cooker. Mix until combined. Add chicken, cover and cook on low for 6 to 7 hours or high for 3 to 4 hours. Shred chicken and place into a bowl; season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 375°.

Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Add chicken evenly on bottom. Add bacon then layer cheese and mustard evenly over top. Top with bread crumbs and spray with cooking spray. Cover with foil and place in oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil and cook for another 10 minutes.