Congressman Ryan endorses current Trumbull County Commissioner, goes against party

A Valley lawmaker is standing behind a friend and colleague, despite the endorsement of the county party.

Congressman Tim Ryan appears in a television ad endorsing current Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda who is running for re-election.

Fuda, although the incumbent, does not have the backing of the county Democratic party, who instead has chosen to endorse Lisha Pompili Baumiller.

The county party committee vote on who to endorse was separated by only 7 votes- 91 for Baumiller and 84 for Fuda.

Fuda, however, has continued to campaign, posting to his Facebook page, posting signs, and running TV ads.

The newest ad, featuring Ryan, can be seen here:

Congressman Tim Ryan's backing could throw extra support behind the incumbent.

When asked about going against the endorsement of the county party, Congressman Tim Ryan said, "Commissioner Fuda is a man of integrity and an effective leader for Trumbull County. In addition to being a lifelong friend, Frank is one of hardest working public servants I know. I look forward to working with Frank and his fellow commissioners to make this region a better place to work, live and prosper."

Fuda, for his part, took to social media to thank Congressman Ryan for the support.

Trumbull County Democratic Party Chairman and current County Commissioner Dan Polivka responded to the ad saying that he has great respect for the Congressman.

However, he said, "I'm disappointed. Lisha worked very hard over a year meeting with each precinct committeeman. She edged out Mr. Fuda for the endorsement. 175 precinct committeeman, who were elected by the people in their neighborhoods, voted to endorse both Lisha & Tim."

Baumiller is the first woman in Trumbull County to gain the Democratic Party endorsement for commissioner over an incumbent ever.

Early voting in the primary election began on Tuesday.

On May 8th, the final decision of which Democratic candidate for commissioner will run against the uncontested Republican candidate will be revealed.