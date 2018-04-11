Columbiana County seeing more drug overdoses, but less deaths

Ashley Moore of Columbiana County recalled the day she died from a dose of methamphetamine unknowingly laced with fentanyl.

But it was Columbiana County first responders she credits for bringing her back to life and giving her a second chance to make her life right.

Moore told her story at the gazebo in Lisbon as first responders and everyone on the front line of the opioid fight was recognized at a public gathering.

The Columbiana County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board held the event and invited Commissioner Mike Halleck read a proclamation from Governor John Kasich and a certificate of appreciation was read from the Attorney General.

From 2015 to 2017 there has been a slight increase in the number of unintentional overdose deaths. There were 27 in 2015 and 44 in 2017. Four remain in question from last year.

For the first quarter of 2018, there have been eight overdoses and the executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board believes the number of deaths will be down this year and that education about the dangers of opioids is working.

But Columbiana County is now seeing other drugs move in and become a problem including cocaine and meth.