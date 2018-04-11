Marathon for child abuse awareness runs through Trumbull County

A non-profit, non-partisan environmental organization just released their "dirty dozen" list of produce that routinely has the most residual amounts of pesticides. Fruits and vegetables...they are supposed to be good for you, but according to Environmental Working Group, tests performed by the US department of agriculture and the FDA show 70% of "conventionally grown produce" have pesticides Number one on the list are strawberries About a third of all...More >>
A non-profit, non-partisan environmental organization just released their "dirty dozen" list of produce that routinely has the most residual amounts of pesticides. Fruits and vegetables...they are supposed to be good for you, but according to Environmental Working Group, tests performed by the US department of agriculture and the FDA show 70% of "conventionally grown produce" have pesticides Number one on the list are strawberries About a third of all...More >>
With a fifteen foot high inflatable duck as a backdrop, Mahoning county democrats challenged Republicans Mike DeWine and Jon Husted to stop ducking questions about their commitment to preserve Medicaid expansion for Ohio. Party Chairman Dave Betras rolled out the duck. "The whole point is they won't take a stand on the issue," said Betras. Mahoning county commissioner Carol Remedio-Reighetti says Medicaid expansion provides health services to people who otherwise would be ...More >>
With a fifteen foot high inflatable duck as a backdrop, Mahoning county democrats challenged Republicans Mike DeWine and Jon Husted to stop ducking questions about their commitment to preserve Medicaid expansion for Ohio. Party Chairman Dave Betras rolled out the duck. "The whole point is they won't take a stand on the issue," said Betras. Mahoning county commissioner Carol Remedio-Reighetti says Medicaid expansion provides health services to people who otherwise would be ...More >>
An ultra-endurance athlete, who has appeared several times on national television, is making a push to test the limits and awareness for child abuse survivors.More >>
An ultra-endurance athlete, who has appeared several times on national television, is making a push to test the limits and awareness for child abuse survivors.More >>
The Help Network of Northeast Ohio's Victims Advocate Program wants people to know to there is a place for victims to turn for help.More >>
The Help Network of Northeast Ohio's Victims Advocate Program wants people to know to there is a place for victims to turn for help.More >>
Ashley Moore of Columbiana County recalled the day she died from a dose of methamphetamine unknowingly laced with fentanyl.More >>
Ashley Moore of Columbiana County recalled the day she died from a dose of methamphetamine unknowingly laced with fentanyl.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.More >>
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.More >>
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.More >>
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.More >>
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.More >>
Trucks, cars, even a boat are up for bid on Ohio's next surplus vehicle auction set for this weekend.More >>
Trucks, cars, even a boat are up for bid on Ohio's next surplus vehicle auction set for this weekend.More >>
A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.More >>
A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.More >>