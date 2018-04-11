Marathon for child abuse awareness runs through Trumbull County

An ultra-endurance athlete, who has appeared several times on national television, is making a push to test the limits and awareness for child abuse survivors.

Christian Griffith, who has appeared on the popular show American Ninja Warrior as well as other athletic competition, is making a cross-country trek while trying to raise $1 million for Help For Children.

Help for Children is a global foundation dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse.

Run2Heal, Griffith's cross country marathon, left Riverside Park in New York City on March 19th.

Tuesday, his trek took him through Mercer and Trumbull County. 21 news caught up with him in Newton Falls.

As a survivor of child sexual abuse, Griffith's mission is particularly important.

He says the goal is to encourage people to break the stigma of speaking out, elevate awareness about the staggering scope of this problem, and raise $1 million to combat child abuse.

It's estimated that 40 million children are subjected to abuse each year across the globe.

Christian says, "The only way to stop this abuse is to get people talking about it—LOUDLY!"

The athlete plans to run 30 miles a day, five days a week through a dozen states until he reaches San Francisco on August 23.

To learn more about Griffith's mission and how to donate, visit https://run2heal.hfc.org/.