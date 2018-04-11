FDA testing: Some fruits and veggies show pesticides

A non-profit, non-partisan environmental organization just released their "dirty dozen" list of produce that routinely has the most residual amounts of pesticides.

Fruits and vegetables...they are supposed to be good for you, but according to Environmental Working Group, tests performed by the US department of agriculture and the FDA show 70% of "conventionally grown produce" have pesticides

Number one on the list are strawberries About a third of all samples show at least 10 pesticides. The rest of the top 5 dirty dozen...Spinach, Nectarines, Apples and grapes.

The good news, though, the pesticide residues are all at levels below the human tolerance limits set by the EPA.

Dan Emery, CEO of Greenstar Cooperative, Inc., said, "What you have to understand is our producers also feed the products to their families so it's exceptionally well thought out. These pesticides are measured in parts per billion and parts per million and our guys are very careful to follow the guidelines that are given to them both at the federal and state level."

"We absolutely could not grow strawberries or peaches or plumbs in our climate without the help of pesticides. The brown rot and a number of other rots and scabs and skin diseases just take over," said John Huffman, owner of Huffman Fruit Farm in Salem.

So whatever produce you buy scientists say just washing it under running tap water for 30 seconds should eliminate any leftover pesticides.