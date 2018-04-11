Help network offers advice, support for victims of abuse - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Help network offers advice, support for victims of abuse

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

The Help Network of Northeast Ohio's Victims Advocate Program wants people to know to there is a place for victims to turn for help. 

The Help Network invited not only those who have experienced abuse, but also those who deal with abuse from a legal standpoint to speak about the problem during the 31st Annual Event in honor of Victims of Crime.

Every year the event takes place during National Crime Victims' Rights Week, which draws attention to the resources available for those who have suffered elderly abuse, identity theft, fraud, domestic violence, and more. 

Campbell Police Department Officer Melissa Williams said that as a victim, the most important thing is reaching out for help. 

"At the end of the day you're the most important thing, and if there are children involved they are the most important thing," said Officer Williams.  "So you need to do what's best for you as well as them. And I understand it's a mind game and you're under that control but you can do it and we're here to listen and we're here to help you. "

Officer Williams said any victim of any crime should feel safe to call the police, especially if it is a violent or dangerous crime such as domestic violence. 

But then, according to Officer Williams, it is important for the victim to follow through with the prosecutors and follow the steps. 

"There are plenty of people here, we will guide you through on your way," said Williams. 

But William's message also went further than that. 

"As law enforcement, we need to reach out. Law enforcement needs to let victims know that they will not be forgotten," she said. 

Those who need help, or believe they are a victim can also contact the Help Network of Northeast Ohio. 

The Help Network's Victims Advocate Program offers immediate crisis intervention and emergency linkage to rape counselors and domestic violence professionals/shelters. 

A Victims Advocate provides community support, advocacy and reassurance to victims of crime following a traumatic experience. 

A survivor of relationship violence testified to just how much the resources can help women in similar situations- explaining how she was able to get herself and her children out of an abusive situation. She said she now has a job, her own home, and feels much safer, thanks to the help she received from crisis counselors. 

Anyone can call the Help Network 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by dialing 211. 
 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Zuckerberg testimony reveals lawmaker confusion on Facebook

    Zuckerberg testimony reveals lawmaker confusion on Facebook

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:29:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 20...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 20...
    Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election...More >>
    Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interference.More >>

  • 'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:19:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>

  • Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:19:20 GMT
    (Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.(Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • FDA testing: Some fruits and veggies show pesticides

    FDA testing: Some fruits and veggies show pesticides

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:30:22 GMT

    A non-profit, non-partisan environmental organization just released their "dirty dozen" list of produce that routinely has the most residual amounts of pesticides. Fruits and vegetables...they are supposed to be good for you, but according to Environmental Working Group, tests performed by the US department of agriculture and the FDA show 70% of "conventionally grown produce" have pesticides Number one on the list are strawberries   About a third of all...

    More >>

    A non-profit, non-partisan environmental organization just released their "dirty dozen" list of produce that routinely has the most residual amounts of pesticides. Fruits and vegetables...they are supposed to be good for you, but according to Environmental Working Group, tests performed by the US department of agriculture and the FDA show 70% of "conventionally grown produce" have pesticides Number one on the list are strawberries   About a third of all...

    More >>

  • Mahoning Democrats use duck prop to challenge DeWine-Husted

    Mahoning Democrats use duck prop to challenge DeWine-Husted

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:28:19 GMT

    With a fifteen foot high inflatable duck as a backdrop, Mahoning county democrats challenged Republicans Mike DeWine and Jon Husted to stop ducking questions about their commitment to preserve Medicaid expansion for Ohio. Party Chairman Dave Betras rolled out the duck. "The whole point is they won't take a stand on the issue," said Betras. Mahoning county commissioner Carol Remedio-Reighetti says Medicaid expansion provides health services to people who otherwise would be ...

    More >>

    With a fifteen foot high inflatable duck as a backdrop, Mahoning county democrats challenged Republicans Mike DeWine and Jon Husted to stop ducking questions about their commitment to preserve Medicaid expansion for Ohio. Party Chairman Dave Betras rolled out the duck. "The whole point is they won't take a stand on the issue," said Betras. Mahoning county commissioner Carol Remedio-Reighetti says Medicaid expansion provides health services to people who otherwise would be ...

    More >>

  • Marathon for child abuse awareness runs through Trumbull County

    Marathon for child abuse awareness runs through Trumbull County

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:52:14 GMT

    An ultra-endurance athlete, who has appeared several times on national television, is making a push to test the limits and awareness for child abuse survivors.  

    More >>

    An ultra-endurance athlete, who has appeared several times on national television, is making a push to test the limits and awareness for child abuse survivors.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms