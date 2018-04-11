Local athletes sign National Letter of Intent

Local athletes signed National Letters of Intent today for various sports and several schools.More >>
President Donald Trump is praising the University of Alabama football team for their latest championship season.
Villanova's victory over Michigan wasn't a big winner in the television ratings.
Ivan Nova pitched seven solid innings, Francisco Cervelli hit a three-run homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates ruined the Chicago Cubs' home opener with an 8-5 victory on Tuesday.
A Scrappers baseball museum has opened in Niles.
Roberto Perez hit a leadoff home run in the eighth inning against reliever Alex Wilson, lifting the Cleveland Indians over the Detroit Tigers 2-1 on Tuesday night.
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Andrew Kendrick tied the school record for career home runs, and the Youngstown State baseball team scored multiple runs in three innings to beat Bowling Green 9-6 on Tuesday afternoon at Steller Field.
Head Coach Brian Campbell picked up the 500th win of his coaching career as the Youngstown State softball team defeated Northern Kentucky, 2-1, in game one of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.
