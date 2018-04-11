Local athletes sign National Letter of Intent - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local athletes sign National Letter of Intent

Posted: Updated:

Local athletes signed National Letters of Intent today for various sports and several schools.

The following have signed with sport and school.

Howland High School

Samari Dean - Wayne State - Football

Jackson Deemer - Ohio Northern - Football

Jessica Guesman - Saint Vincent - Bowling
  
Gabby Hartzell - Baldwin Wallace - Softball

Hayden Parker - Notre Dame College - Baseball

Manny Perez - Walsh - Soccer

             
Austintown Fitch High School

Emanuel Dawkins - Otterbein - Football

Jordan Evans - YSU - Soccer

Eva Rivera - Mount Union - Track

Willie Beverly - Thiel - Wrestling

Breylon Douglas - Lockhaven - Wrestling
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms