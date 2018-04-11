Temperatures Starting the Climb!

Showers are expected early Thursday morning while you’re heading out the door. The afternoon will be breezy and much warmer with temperatures finally climbing in the upper 60s. There is a small chance of showers Thursday afternoon.
Friday will be gorgeous with a high of 76 degrees! It will be a wonderful day for outdoor activities. Friday will mark the warmest day of 2018 thus far!
Although Saturday will be warm again, there is a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Sunday is going to be a very wet day with warm temperatures in the mid-60s. The start of next week will bring much colder temperatures, strong winds and possible snow flurries.
The next 10 days will bring quite the variety. Unseasonably warm late this week then sharply colder early next week. There will be some flurries around Monday and Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/89kdpSMSVG— Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) April 11, 2018
