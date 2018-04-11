Banquet recalls 67 tons of Salisbury steak

Conagra Brands is recalling 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak that may be contaminated with pieces of bone.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of Banquet Family Size Salisbury Steaks and Brown Gravy.

The company received several complaints from consumers about some of the 27-ounce cartons containing six Salisbury steaks made from chicken, pork, and beef.

There were also three reports of minor oral injuries associated with the product which was shipped to retailers nationwide.

The USDA says the recalled product bears the lot code 5006 8069 10 05and a ‘Best Buy’ date of SEP 01 2019 printed on the package.

The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number “P-115” located on the side panel of the consumer package.

The USDA classifies the risk associated with the recall as "High" and says anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Government regulators are concerned that some product is still being stored in consumer's freezers.

Anyone who has the recalled product is being advised not to eat it, but instead throw it out or return it to the store for a refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014.