Banquet recalls 67 tons of Salisbury steak

The Village of Lordstown is considering raising the rate that community members pay for water. A meeting of the Board of Public Affairs scheduled for Tuesday afternoon is set to discuss the possibility of raising the rate that residents pay for their water.More >>
Police in Sebring are investigating complaints about possible credit card skimmers that may have been used at businesses in the village.More >>
Conagra Brands is recalling 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak that may be contaminated with pieces of bone.More >>
Chaney High School Junior ROTC students took the time to help with dogs in need of adoption.More >>
Ashley Moore of Columbiana County recalled the day she died from a dose of methamphetamine unknowingly laced with fentanyl.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.More >>
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.More >>
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.More >>
Trucks, cars, even a boat are up for bid on Ohio's next surplus vehicle auction set for this weekend.More >>
A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.More >>
