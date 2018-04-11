Union: Ohio guard stabbed by inmate remains in hospital

The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (BAY'-nur) says he has had a change of heart on marijuana and will promote its nationwide legalization.More >>
Another federal prison inmate serving a sentence for trafficking in child pornography has admitted possessing and distributing child sex abuse videos inside the prison.More >>
The village of Lordstown is considering raising the rate that community members pay for water. They will be voting on the issue Tuesday, April 17th at 4 p.m. at the Lordstown administrative building.More >>
Sexual misconduct allegations have roiled the Pennsylvania Legislature this past year, including the revelation that two cases resulted in sizeable payouts.More >>
Details on sexual misconduct at the Ohio Statehouse are hard to come by. Accessing public records detailing a pair of sexual misconduct cases in the Legislature last year all but required reporters to already know...More >>
Worldwide, an estimated 40 million children are subjected to child abuse each year.More >>
Police in Sebring are investigating complaints about possible credit card skimmers that may have been used at businesses in the village.More >>
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.More >>
Three men with Ohio ties who have pleaded not guilty to supporting terrorism by working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court for change-of-plea hearings.More >>
The second of two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader has pleaded guilty in Ohio to supporting terrorism.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.More >>
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.More >>
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.More >>
