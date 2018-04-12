Fire erupts in truck at Austintown truck stop - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fire erupts in truck at Austintown truck stop

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Investigators are looking for what caused a fire to break out in a tractor-trailer at an Austintown truck stop early Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the Pilot truck stop on route 46 just before 5 a.m.after flames erupted in the engine compartment of a truck.

When crews arrived the truck was fully involved in fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured.

