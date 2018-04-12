Road project set for Newton Falls

Even though it won't open until the fall semester, a new health center on Youngstown State University's campus could mean big things for mental health on campus.More >>
An Ohio native with an inspiring message of courage and perseverance delivered some motivation to students of Hubbard High School.
Two temporary bridge closures are planned as part of a $1.4 million dollar facelift for the main roads going through downtown Newton Falls.
Bond is set at $25,000 for a Newton Falls man accused of harassing police over a traffic ticket.
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.
Three men with Ohio ties who have pleaded not guilty to supporting terrorism by working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court for change-of-plea hearings.
The second of two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader has pleaded guilty in Ohio to supporting terrorism.
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.
