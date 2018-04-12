Road project set for Newton Falls - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Road project set for Newton Falls

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio -

It's a project that wasn't scheduled for four years from now,  but city leaders in Newton Falls are glad it's being moved up.  

State Route 534 passes through the center of Newton Falls, and now a more than mile long section from Milton Blvd to Ridge road is scheduled for re-surfacing and other improvements including a bridge replacement. 

"It's going to be a lot of problems, especially the first few weeks of the project," City Manager Jack Haney said.  He says the detours will have the most impact on truck traffic because of their height and weight restrictions.  

The re-surfacing was not on ODOT's calendar until 2023, but Haney ask for it to be moved up and combined with the scheduled bridge replacement. 

 "But it does make sense to do this all at one time, just one mobilization," Haney said. 

Even though the project goes right through the center of town ODOT says one lane of traffic will be maintained and access will be available to businesses, properties and side streets during construction.

The exception will be the closing of the East Mahoning River bridge to all traffic for about 60 days while the deck is replaced.  At one end of the bridge is the Broad Street Station and the owner has already received a letter from ODOT about the project.

 "It's going to be a  little bit of an inconvenience for us and cause some trouble, " owner Bill Priddy said. He said he drove the detour route and it took an extra four minutes.  

Of course ODOT can only map detours over state routes, so local streets will be another option,  
The town's landmark covered bridge will be closed for the duration of the project, in part to guard against too much overflow traffic and over weight traffic. Haney says bids on the project will go out this fall and the work will begin after the town's annual Fourth of July celebration in 2019. 
  


 

