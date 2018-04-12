Land dispute holding up second Lordstown power plant

The vision was for two power plants right next to each other in Lordstown. While the first facility, known as the Lordstown plant, is deep into construction, the future of the second "Trumbull" plant is being decided in court.

"I'm hopeful that we get resolved of this sooner than later. It's been going on for four or five months," said Lordstown mayor Arno Hill.

Hill says, the majority owner of the Lordstown plant wants to keep some of the land the Trumbull project was planning on using.

"Without the land that we would have rights to, it would basically kill the Trumbull project," said Bill Siderewicz, the president of Clean Energy Future LLC, the company that plans to build the second plant.

In court today, a representative from Sargent and Lundy, the engineering firm for the owners of the first plant, said none of the 22 items they want space for are needed for the Lordstown plant to operate. Still, there are cost concerns involved and wetlands to plan around.

This dispute has forced Siderewicz to consider fallback options for his power plant, which he says could have a $10 billion ripple effect in the region.

"We have looked at alternative sites just in case we do not prevail as we believe we would, so yes we do have plan B's in effect," said Siderewicz.

No guarantee, though, that Plan B would be in Lordstown; putting a project that could potentially bring up to 900 construction jobs to town on hold until a decision is made.

Attorneys for the Lordstown plant's parent company, CEF-L, declined to comment on Thursday.

The two sides will be back in court on Tuesday.

