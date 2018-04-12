Land dispute holding up second Lordstown power plant - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Land dispute holding up second Lordstown power plant

Posted: Updated:
By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

The vision was for two power plants right next to each other in Lordstown. While the first facility, known as the Lordstown plant, is deep into construction, the future of the second "Trumbull" plant is being decided in court.

"I'm hopeful that we get resolved of this sooner than later. It's been going on for four or five months," said Lordstown mayor Arno Hill.

Hill says, the majority owner of the Lordstown plant wants to keep some of the land the Trumbull project was planning on using.

"Without the land that we would have rights to, it would basically kill the Trumbull project," said Bill Siderewicz, the president of Clean Energy Future LLC, the company that plans to build the second plant.

In court today, a representative from Sargent and Lundy, the engineering firm for the owners of the first plant, said none of the 22 items they want space for are needed for the Lordstown plant to operate. Still, there are cost concerns involved and wetlands to plan around.

This dispute has forced Siderewicz to consider fallback options for his power plant, which he says could have a $10 billion ripple effect in the region.

"We have looked at alternative sites just in case we do not prevail as we believe we would, so yes we do have plan B's in effect," said Siderewicz.

No guarantee, though, that Plan B would be in Lordstown; putting a project that could potentially bring up to 900 construction jobs to town on hold until a decision is made.

Attorneys for the Lordstown plant's parent company, CEF-L, declined to comment on Thursday.

The two sides will be back in court on Tuesday.
 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-04-12 22:30:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>

  • Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-04-12 22:30:24 GMT
    (Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.(Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>

  • Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:59:28 GMT
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Land dispute holding up second Lordstown power plant

    Land dispute holding up second Lordstown power plant

    Thursday, April 12 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-04-12 20:48:01 GMT

    The vision was for two power plants right next to each other in Lordstown. While the first facility, known as the Lordstown plant, is deep into construction, the future of the second "Trumbull" plant is being decided in court. 

    More >>

    The vision was for two power plants right next to each other in Lordstown. While the first facility, known as the Lordstown plant, is deep into construction, the future of the second "Trumbull" plant is being decided in court. 

    More >>

  • Warm weather brings allergy season

    Warm weather brings allergy season

    Thursday, April 12 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-04-12 19:56:31 GMT
    Warmer weather is good news for most but not necessarily for allergy sufferers. Allergy Sufferers beware, the pollen is coming. But if you're already feeling sick the warm February wet winter didn't help. "One of the issues for outdoor allergies in winter is mold. If it gets warm enough the mold spores will form," said Boardman allergy doctor, Asif Khan. So if you know you have allergies now might be the time to start taking those antihistamines.  Doctors say start w...More >>
    Warmer weather is good news for most but not necessarily for allergy sufferers. Allergy Sufferers beware, the pollen is coming. But if you're already feeling sick the warm February wet winter didn't help. "One of the issues for outdoor allergies in winter is mold. If it gets warm enough the mold spores will form," said Boardman allergy doctor, Asif Khan. So if you know you have allergies now might be the time to start taking those antihistamines.  Doctors say start w...More >>

  • New YSU health center could mean better access to mental health treatment

    New YSU health center could mean better access to mental health treatment

    Thursday, April 12 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-04-12 19:54:43 GMT

    Even though it won't open until the fall semester, a new health center on Youngstown State University's campus could mean big things for mental health on campus. 

    More >>

    Even though it won't open until the fall semester, a new health center on Youngstown State University's campus could mean big things for mental health on campus. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms