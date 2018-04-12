After a nice Thursday, Friday will be even better!

After a really nice Thursday, Friday will be even better! Sunshine will send temperatures soaring to a high of 78 degrees.

A cloudy Saturday is expected with showers likely in the afternoon. Sunday will be the wetter day of the weekend. Although Sunday will be dreary, temperatures will remain warm in the mid-60s.

At the start of next week, temperatures will plunge into the 30s and wind chills will be even colder. Flurries are expected on Monday and Tuesday.

There is good news! By the middle of the week, things will start to look up. Temperatures on Wednesday will return to the mid-50s.