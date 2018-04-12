Businesses in Campbell may have paid income tax to the wrong city

At least 5 businesses in the city of Campbell may have been paying income tax to the wrong city. It's news that has Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips sick to his stomach.

"Tens of thousands of dollars possibly," said Phillips.

Phillips learned recently that the Dairy Queen on McCartney Road has been wrongfully paying income tax to the city of Youngstown. He was told it was possibly going on since 2006. RITA or the Regional Income Tax Agency has told Phillips that 5 to 8 other businesses may have been possibly paying their income tax to Youngstown as well.

"We're tight right now with our budget and when you hear you've got 5 to 8 businesses possibly paying an income tax to another city, I mean you know it's kind of like gut wrenching so to speak, you know, that's our money."

Phillips says he can only speculate as to what happened, but he does not believe it was anything illegal.

"Those businesses which are in the city of Campbell have Youngstown mailing addresses. It could have been human error on the part of the accountants for the businesses whoever they may be. I don't feel there is anything criminal happening but Youngstown has been receiving this Campbell income tax which you know as the Mayor here, I'm gonna do my due diligence to get our money back."

Money the city of Campbell could certainly use. Phillips says RITA will continue to investigate.

Attempts to reach Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown to see if the city was aware of the issue were unsuccessful.