Cincinnati man charged for bank robbery in Mercer County

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
GROVE CITY, Pa. -

A Cincinnati man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Mercer County in August.

Troopers say 39-year-old Santino Sherman was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police say they responded to an active bank robbery on August 4 at Grove City Area Federal Credit Union.

According to police reports, Sherman passed a note the teller indicating that this was a robbery. He then removed money from the cash drawer. Sherman fled from the scene before troopers arrived.

Authorities believe Sherman is also responsible for the attempted robbery of the Wesbanco Bank in Lawrence County, that happened an hour before the robbery in Grove City. 

Sherman has been charged with robbery and theft.

Troopers say Sherman has been arrested and taken to Hamilton County Justice Center. He will be extradited back to Pennsylvania to be arraigned on the charges. 

