Pennsylvania Lottery expanding debit and mobile pay options

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
The Pennsylvania Lottery is expanding debit and mobile pay options to make playing games more convenient. 

Lottery officials say this comes with the growing number of players who carry little cash.

"Just like any business, the Pennsylvania Lottery wants to make it easy for customers to make purchases in a way they find convenient," says Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. 

Within the last year, the Lottery has been adding debit PIN pads to many of its newer touch-screen, self-service vending units and at stores where games are sold from the counter.

Lottery officials say more than 2,100 sales counters and 400 touch-screen vending units have the new equipment.

Svitko added, "The older Pennsylvanians who benefit from Lottery sales are counting on us to modernize and stay competitive in an evolving retail environment."

The PIN pads now accept mobile payment options including Google Pay and Apple Pay, as well as cards with a "tap to pay" option.

"Research shows that carrying cash has fallen out of favor with many consumers. One study showed nearly half of those asked carry less than $20 in their wallets," says Svitko.

Svitko added, "No matter how they pay, we ask players to play responsibly and within their means."

