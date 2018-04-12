Niles Schools host meeting to discuss audit and future plan - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles Schools host meeting to discuss audit and future plan

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
NILES, Ohio -

In just 4 years, Niles City Schools will face a more than an $11 million dollar deficit.

The school board and superintendent hosted a public forum on Thursday evening to answer some questions about the proposed cuts and levy, following an audit by the state.

The Niles School Board of Education is discussing the possibility of major cuts, including staff reductions and a levy. 

The superintendent discussed a 10-year emergency operating levy that would generate $1.3 million dollars.

The 5.85 mill levy would cost an additional $143.33 for a property valued at $70,000.   

As student enrollment has declined and staff numbers have remained the same, the Superintendent says cuts to staff will have to happen and are happening as soon as next week.

 "Four positions will be reduced, administrative positions and classified positions," stated Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen. "We are also with movement in our workforce and in our teaching unit. If someone has retired we are not replacing them. So those positions are also being reduced through attrition."

Thigpen also told 21 News that cutting the arts programs may have to become an option down the line.

The board will meet Thursday, April 19 to vote on some of the staffing cuts.

