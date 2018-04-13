Indictment accuses Youngstown man of repeatedly beating child

U.S. Marshals have arrested a Youngstown man accused of repeatedly beating a child.

James Jennings III, 25, was arrested on Jean Street early Friday, just one day after the Mahoning County Grand Jury indicted him on three counts of endangering children and one count of domestic violence.

Investigators say Jennings is accused of beating a 4-year-old boy several times between last October and this past January.

Jennings is being booked into the Mahoning County jail awaiting arraignment.