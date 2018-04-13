YPD officer pleads guilty to reduced charge, faces license suspension

A Youngstown Police Officer arrested over St. Patrick's Day weekend for allegedly driving while under the influence has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless operation.

Twenty-seven-year-old Darrel Herdman was stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol while off-duty on the Sunday of St. Patrick's Day weekend.

During court on Friday, the Youngstown City Law Director, and Prosecutor in the case, Jeff Limbian told the court that there was practically zero percent chance of conviction in front of a jury.

Limbian said that there was negligible proof that an OVI offense had occurred.

In the dashcam video of the arrest, which was previously released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a state trooper can be heard saying that the breathalyzer test did not work properly.

Limbian said that the charge was proper initially because there was probable evidence.

However, looking at the evidence later, attorneys determined that there was not enough for a conviction.

Judge Carla Baldwin agreed to dismiss a felony charge that Herdman had improperly handled a firearm in a motor vehicle.

In addition, one charge of OVI was reduced to a minor misdemeanor of reckless operation.

Herdman was ordered to pay a fine of $150, attend a three-day alternative driver's education program which is usually reserved for OVI offenses, and will have his license suspended for three months.

After the initial incident, Herdman was reassigned to stay in the station.

Police Chief Robin Lees said at that time any disciplinary action would depend on the judicial findings.

Lieutenant Brian Butler tells 21 News that Herdman will face administrative sanctions with the department. Lt. Butler said that Herdman was previously granted a stay of the license suspension, however, if the suspension now applies there could be additional changes to Herdman's position.

According to Lees, Herdman was appointed to the police force about a year and a half ago.

