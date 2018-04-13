Youngstown looks into possible Campbell tax mix up - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown looks into possible Campbell tax mix up

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The mix up concerns some businesses on McCartney Road (RT 422) in Campbell that mistakenly paid payroll taxes to the city of Youngstown.

 It came to light when Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips revealed that the Dairy Queen on McCartney Road had wrongfully been paying income taxes to Youngstown for several years. The owner of the DQ tells 21 News it was a mistake by a new payroll service, and only involved two employees and the problem was corrected.

Jeff LImbian is Youngstown's Law Director. "I think it was an honest mistake on the part of the taxpayer or those who were preparing their tax work," Limbian said. 

The mix up might involve as many as nine businesses on the south side of McCartney Road, which is in Campbell.  Ace East Pawn recently moved from the Youngstown side to the Campbell side and the owner says when he saw the Mayor on the news he wanted to make sure he was doing the right thing.

 "And I thought wait a minute, this is all of us on this side of the road all the way down the highway so I felt I might be one of them ,so lets make a phone call, "  Andy Burcsak said.  Burcsak was waiting to hear back from his accountant.

Any business making the mistake would actually be paying to much tax because of Youngstown's higher rate. Campbell is 2.5% while Youngstown is 2.75.
Limbian says the city is working with the Regional Income Tax Agency to review past records to get an accurate accounting.

"Actually I'm glad it's being brought to out attention we don't want to take people's money unfairly," said Limbian
 

Ohio law only allows a three year look back on tax recoveries. It's not known when the RITA review will be completed. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-04-13 10:29:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>

  • Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:26 AM EDT2018-04-13 08:26:12 GMT
    (Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.(Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>

  • Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:59:28 GMT
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • GM Lordstown production to cut one shift

    GM Lordstown production to cut one shift

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:37:48 GMT

    In a Friday afternoon meeting between employees and management at the General Motors Lordstown plant workers say that they learned that production will be cut.  

    More >>

    In a Friday afternoon meeting between employees and management at the General Motors Lordstown plant workers say that they learned that production will be cut.  

    More >>

  • Youngstown looks into possible Campbell tax mix up

    Youngstown looks into possible Campbell tax mix up

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:58:27 GMT
    The mix up concerns some businesses on McCartney Road (RT 422) in Campbell that mistakenly paid payroll taxes to the city of Youngstown.  It came to light when Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips revealed that the Dairy Queen on McCartney Road had wrongfully been paying income taxes to Youngstown for several years. The owner of the DQ tells 21 News it was a mistake by a new payroll service, and only involved two employees and the problem was corrected. Jeff LImbian is Youngstown's Law...More >>
    The mix up concerns some businesses on McCartney Road (RT 422) in Campbell that mistakenly paid payroll taxes to the city of Youngstown.  It came to light when Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips revealed that the Dairy Queen on McCartney Road had wrongfully been paying income taxes to Youngstown for several years. The owner of the DQ tells 21 News it was a mistake by a new payroll service, and only involved two employees and the problem was corrected. Jeff LImbian is Youngstown's Law...More >>

  • CDC says romaine lettuce likely source

    Second Mahoning County woman linked to E. coli outbreak

    Second Mahoning County woman linked to E. coli outbreak

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:57:12 GMT

    Health officials say a second woman from Mahoning County is one of the 35 people in 11 states affected by an E. coli outbreak likely linked to chopped romaine lettuce from Arizona. 

    More >>

    Health officials say a second woman from Mahoning County is one of the 35 people in 11 states affected by an E. coli outbreak likely linked to chopped romaine lettuce from Arizona. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms